Batla House Box Office Day 4: The film set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

John Abraham in a still from the movie Batla House (Picture courtesy/Official Youtube channel of T-Series)

John Abraham latest outing, Batla House which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well in its first weekend on the domestic box office. The film which is set to cross the 50 crore mark, managed to mint Rs 47.99 crore over the weekend.

Batla House, which spread magic mostly in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, earned around Rs 15.55 crore on day one, Rs 8.84 crore on day two, whereas Rs 10.90 crore and Rs 12.70 crore on day three and four, respectively.

Film critic Taran noted that the film, with an extended weekend, gathered momentum on day 3 and 4. However, it will have to maintain the pace on weekdays in order to compete with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Mangal' which also released on August 15.

#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend... Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4... Faring better in #DelhiUP... Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: â¹ 47.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

John-starrer thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House. The 'Romeo Akbar Walter' actor is portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

The encounter took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink'.

