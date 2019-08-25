Batla House sees growth on second Saturday; crosses Rs 75 crore mark

bollywood

John Abraham-starrer Batla House made a business of Rs. 6.58 crore on its 10th day, taking its total to Rs 76.57 crore at the domestic box office.

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the movie Batla House (Picture courtesy/Official Youtube channel of T-Series)

John Abraham's Batla House maintained its decent run at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 75 crore mark on its second Saturday. It raked in Rs. 6.58 crore on its 10th day, taking its total to Rs 76.57 crore at the domestic box office.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle. He stated that an open week has certainly proved beneficial for the film and Janmashtami festivities have also aided the flick's business.

#BatlaHouse sprints on [second] Sat... An open week has certainly proved beneficial, while #Janmashtami festivities is aiding its biz in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: â¹ 76.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2019

The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House. John Abraham is playing the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film Pink. The movie is John and Nikkhil's second collaboration, the two have earlier worked together in Salaam-E-Ishq.

Meanwhile, multi-starrer Mission Mangal, which also released alongside 'Batla House' is doing wonders at the box office. The film has earned a total of Rs 149.31 crore and is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. Both the films released on the occasion of Independence Day.

