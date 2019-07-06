Batla House' teaser out: John Abraham unravels truth behind encounter

bollywood

Audience will get a sneak peek into the action thriller 'Batla House' starring John Abraham, as the teaser of the film is out now!

A still from Batla House Teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

John Abraham who will play a cop in the film shared the news on his Instagram account along with a new poster and the teaser of the upcoming film. "The sound of the gunshots that were fired still echoes eleven years later. Witness the real story in the #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly," John wrote on Instagram.

The teaser starts with a voiceover saying "firing is going on and sir has been injured with two bullets. Two boys.." with visual of heartbeat pulse changing constantly playing on the screen. Next, the teaser features scenes from the film including firing sequences and the sound of gunshots. The 26-second teaser ends with a voice saying "What happened that day in Batla House. Were we wrong or Was I wrong?"

Watch the teaser here:

The poster shows two cops engaged in firing inside a house with "A house was identified...a conspiracy was scripted, for a fake encounter.." written on the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) onJul 5, 2019 at 11:51pm PDT

The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink' and will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

Also Read: John Abraham: I enjoy doing political films

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates