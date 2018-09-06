Batti Gul Meter Chalu director: Using pahari language was essential for authenticity

bollywood

Batti Gul Meter Chalu director defends decision amidst criticism that use of Kumaoni and Garhwali has rendered film incomprehensible

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film

Nabbing the pahari languages of Kumaoni and Garhwali may not have been an easy feet for Batti Gul Meter Chalu actors Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. However, understanding it seems to be a tougher feat for cinephiles. Criticism against the inability to decipher what the duo says in the film were made on social media after the trailer was unveiled last month. However, director Shree Narayan Singh tells mid-day that the usage of the language was essential to maintain authenticity in communication.

"When you watch movies in regional languages like Marathi and Punjabi, you understand it because you've heard them before. But, you have never heard these languages, so, you may find it difficult to understand. Yet, our film is a Bollywood film; one created in Hindi. We have only used two to three words like takiya kalaam, bal and thehra from other languages. This was done to add the required flavour," Singh says.



Shree Narayan Singh

He adds that in order to ensure that the dialects are used appropriately, writers Siddharth and Garima travelled to Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and resided there for a while. "Even if you do not understand a word in the film, you will definitely get the context," he promises of his venture, which was primarily shot in Tehri, Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Singh adds that his actors worked hard to nab the dialect, especially since a professional was not employed. "With the help of the writers, Shahid and Shraddha were coached on sets. In fact, even for their appearances, I had told the stylist that they shouldn't look out of place. They look significantly different in the film; a far cry from the way they do [off screen]."

