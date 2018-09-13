Battle between the police must stop

opinion

The Navi Mumbai police is miffed that after all the breakthroughs they made in HDFC honcho Siddharth Sanghavi's murder case, the Mumbai police swooped in and grabbed the case in the middle of an interrogation, a report in this paper said. The reporter who is following the sensational case also cited sources as saying that this led to an altercation between officers from both sides, at the end of which the Navi Mumbai cops had to hand over the accused to their Mumbai counterparts.

The Navi Mumbai team found Sanghavi's car in Koparkhairane and blood stains on the seat. The same team checked the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused, Sarfaraz Shaikh. The accused was detained by the team before the Mumbai police, which had been kept apprised of all developments. Then the Mumbai officers forced to stop the interrogation. Officers from both sides got into an argument, and Navi Mumbai police handed over the arrested accused to the Mumbai police.

While top officials have brushed off any suggestion of a divide, one only hopes that cops do not play the one-upmanship game. What we need and most of all, what the family needs is complete clarity on what transpired which has led to this huge tragedy. This case should not be caught in rigmarole, accusations and counter accusations by police. All we can hope for is the truth, so that the killer is caught, motive crystal clear and justice is served. Even now, the 'killer' is constantly changing statements.

The battle between the police must be obliterated now as it is insignificant in this huge tragedy. Maybe it is time for malls and commercial buildings to look at security in their parking lots, many of which are dark and deserted after certain times. We need to learn from incidents, and this is certainly one of them.

