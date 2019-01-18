Battle of Bandra AVMs: Anika's brace helps West school beat East 3-0

Jan 18, 2019, 09:24 IST | Gordon D'Costa

In the final, Arya Vidya Mandir will take on Cathedral & John Connon (Fort), who beat Bombay International (Babulnath) 2-1 via tie-breaker

Battle of Bandra AVMs: Anika's brace helps West school beat East 3-0
Bandra West AVM's Anika Shetty. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Anika Shetty's twin strikes were instrumental in leading Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra, West) to a comfortable 3-0 win against Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra, East) in a girls' under-12 semi-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Anika, 11, scored once in each half while her teammate Aksharaa Korrakuti scored one to complete the victory and a place in the final. "I am happy to be scoring goals and helping my school win. I am confident of scoring more goals in the final," said Anika. In the final, Arya Vidya Mandir will take on Cathedral & John Connon (Fort), who beat Bombay International (Babulnath) 2-1 via tie-breaker.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

azad maidanfootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Rahul Dravid is a Living Legend!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK