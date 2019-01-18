Battle of Bandra AVMs: Anika's brace helps West school beat East 3-0

football

Bandra West AVM's Anika Shetty. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Anika Shetty's twin strikes were instrumental in leading Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra, West) to a comfortable 3-0 win against Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra, East) in a girls' under-12 semi-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Anika, 11, scored once in each half while her teammate Aksharaa Korrakuti scored one to complete the victory and a place in the final. "I am happy to be scoring goals and helping my school win. I am confident of scoring more goals in the final," said Anika. In the final, Arya Vidya Mandir will take on Cathedral & John Connon (Fort), who beat Bombay International (Babulnath) 2-1 via tie-breaker.

