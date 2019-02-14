Battle of the sexes, menu made in China: The Weekend Digest in Mumbai
Food
A menu made in China
Sample dishes from a limited-edition menu that chef Raymond Wong has whipped up for Chinese New Year at an upscale restaurant.
TILL: February 24, 12 pm to 1 am
AT: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
CALL: 26408800
Music
Rapping things up
Rap and hip-hop are undoubtedly the flavour of the season, thanks to an upcoming movie. Catch six acts that have featured in the film, such as Dopeadelicz, live in action.
TIME: February 16, 6 pm
AT: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.
CALL: 9833358490
ENTRY: Rs 400
Talk
The evolution of species
Why is a peacock so colourful while a peahen is a plane jane in comparison? Find out the answers to some key evolutionary questions at a talk by IIT professor Mithun Mitra.
ON: February 16, 5 pm
AT: The HIVE, Parbhat Kunj, Linking Road, Bandra West.
CALL: 9619962969
COST: Rs 199
Comedy
Funny battle of the sexes
Men face off against women at a comedy show that features Pooja Ruparel (in pic) and Raghav Thakkar, among others.
ON: February 17, 7.30 pm
AT: Workbay, Church Avenue, Santacruz West.
CALL: 9820979122
ENTRY: Rs 250
Outdoors
Aim for nature
Fancy a bit of adventure? Head to Igatpuri Lake and take part in activities like kayaking and archery, and spend the night in a tent.
ON: February 16, 3 pm
MEETING POINT: Kasara railway station.
LOG ON TO: insider.in
COST: Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500
Art
Rock-solid art
Use a different canvas to create works of art at a miniature stone painting workshop. Trishna Patnaik will show participants how to draw scenery and wildlife, using acrylics.
ON: February 15, 4 pm
AT: Vaishnavipratima, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
CALL: 9867982075
COST: Rs 1,600
Theatre
Generational gap
Listen to three thespians spreading across generations discuss how their craft has evolved. They are Ratna Pathak Shah, Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid.
ON: February 15, 5 pm
AT: Kitab Khana, Fort.
CALL: 61702276
