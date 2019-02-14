Battle of the sexes, menu made in China: The Weekend Digest in Mumbai

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food

A menu made in China

Sample dishes from a limited-edition menu that chef Raymond Wong has whipped up for Chinese New Year at an upscale restaurant.

TILL: February 24, 12 pm to 1 am

AT: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 26408800

Music

Rapping things up

Rap and hip-hop are undoubtedly the flavour of the season, thanks to an upcoming movie. Catch six acts that have featured in the film, such as Dopeadelicz, live in action.

TIME: February 16, 6 pm

AT: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

CALL: 9833358490

ENTRY: Rs 400

Talk

The evolution of species

Why is a peacock so colourful while a peahen is a plane jane in comparison? Find out the answers to some key evolutionary questions at a talk by IIT professor Mithun Mitra.

ON: February 16, 5 pm

AT: The HIVE, Parbhat Kunj, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 9619962969

COST: Rs 199

Comedy

Funny battle of the sexes

Men face off against women at a comedy show that features Pooja Ruparel (in pic) and Raghav Thakkar, among others.

ON: February 17, 7.30 pm

AT: Workbay, Church Avenue, Santacruz West.

CALL: 9820979122

ENTRY: Rs 250

Outdoors

Aim for nature

Fancy a bit of adventure? Head to Igatpuri Lake and take part in activities like kayaking and archery, and spend the night in a tent.

ON: February 16, 3 pm

MEETING POINT: Kasara railway station.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500

Art

Rock-solid art

Use a different canvas to create works of art at a miniature stone painting workshop. Trishna Patnaik will show participants how to draw scenery and wildlife, using acrylics.

ON: February 15, 4 pm

AT: Vaishnavipratima, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9867982075

COST: Rs 1,600

Theatre

Generational gap

Listen to three thespians spreading across generations discuss how their craft has evolved. They are Ratna Pathak Shah, Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid.

ON: February 15, 5 pm

AT: Kitab Khana, Fort.

CALL: 61702276

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates