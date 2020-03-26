Battling COVID-19: Angelina Jolie donates USD 1 million to fight child hunger

Angelina Jolie is doing her bit to feed underprivileged children as she donated USD 1 million to 'No Kid Hungry' organization to help those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to E! News Jolie said: "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support."

"No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," she continued.

However, Angelina isn't the only celebrity to use her platform for a good cause amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, many Hollywood stars including Rihanna, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated money to charities.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever