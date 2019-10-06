Bawa, Clarence honoured by Bombay Republicans

Dronacharya Awardees Marzban Patel and Clarence Lobo being felicitated at St Andrews ground in Bandra. Pic /Datta Kumbhar

It was a nostalgic evening as legends of Indian hockey gathered to felicitate Dronacharya Awardees Marzban Patel fondly known as 'Bawa' (2019) and Clarence Lobo (2018) at St Andrews turf in Bandra on Saturday.

Bawa, a mentor and coach of the young Bombay Republicans players, was quite emotional. "Getting felicitated by my own club is bigger than receiving the award from the President of India. This means much more to me," he said, remembering Balram Krishan Mohite who founded the Bombay Republicans club.

Olympians Joaquim Carvalho, Darryl D'Souza, Marcellus Gomes, Gavin Ferreira and Rahul Singh, and internationals Diego D'Souza, Edgar Mascarenhas Sr, Edgar Mascarenhas Jr, Devinder Kumar, were present at the function, organised by Bombay Republicans and India Rush SC.

Lobo, who was a member of the Indian coaching team said, "I started my career with Bombay Republicans 'B' team and it's great that they are honouring us," remarked Lobo. His elder brother Gilbert was present too.

An exhibition hockey match was played between Bawa XI and Clary XI, which the latter won 3-0.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates