Bay watch

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 22:22 IST | The Guide Team

At this lecture, an expert will highlight the wonders of Mumbai's coast

All over the globe, this week is being celebrated as World Wildlife Week to not just celebrate the existence of the many wild animals and plants around us but also highlight the urgency of conservation.

As part of a lecture series, education and extension officer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Jayesh Vishwakarma will talk about Mumbai's coast and the marine species it harbours. And given the threat it faces due to developmental projects, the session promises to be one to watch out for.

ON October 4, 3.45 pm to 5 pm
AT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, off Western Express Highway, Borivali East.
EMAIL sgnpww2019@gmail.com
FREE

Tags

borivalimumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

