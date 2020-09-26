Bayern down Sevilla 2-1 to win UEFA Super Cup

Veteran midfielder Javi Martinez admitted it was a dream to be able to write more UEFA Super Cup history for Bayern Munich on Thursday as his header in extra time sealed a 2-1 win over Sevilla. Having equalised with a crucial 120th-minute goal seven years ago when Bayern won the 2013 Super Cup on penalties against Chelsea, Martinez struck on 104 minutes to hand the Champions League winners a fourth title in 2020.

After Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla, Leon Goretzka equalised for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez, 32, struck from a late corner. Having replaced Goretzka on 99 minutes, it was Martinez whose header extends Bayern's winning streak to 23 games dating back to February. "Whenever I wear the Bayern shirt, I always try to give my best and I showed that once again today," Martinez said. "I always want to help the team by scoring a goal.

It's a dream come true. I'm really happy to win this trophy for a second time after also scoring in 2013."

