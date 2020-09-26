Bayern down Sevilla 2-1 to win UEFA Super Cup
After Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla, Leon Goretzka equalised for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez, 32, struck from a late corner.
Veteran midfielder Javi Martinez admitted it was a dream to be able to write more UEFA Super Cup history for Bayern Munich on Thursday as his header in extra time sealed a 2-1 win over Sevilla. Having equalised with a crucial 120th-minute goal seven years ago when Bayern won the 2013 Super Cup on penalties against Chelsea, Martinez struck on 104 minutes to hand the Champions League winners a fourth title in 2020.
After Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla, Leon Goretzka equalised for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez, 32, struck from a late corner. Having replaced Goretzka on 99 minutes, it was Martinez whose header extends Bayern's winning streak to 23 games dating back to February. "Whenever I wear the Bayern shirt, I always try to give my best and I showed that once again today," Martinez said. "I always want to help the team by scoring a goal.
It's a dream come true. I'm really happy to win this trophy for a second time after also scoring in 2013."
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe