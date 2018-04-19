Bayern Munich can end Real Madrid's Champions League reign: CEO

The two teams clash in the first leg of their semi-final in Munich in a week's time



Bayern Munich are the team most capable of ending Real Madrid's reign as European champions, according to the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. The two teams clash in the first leg of their semi-final in Munich in a week's time.

Bayern, though, are in impressive scoring form, with Tuesday night's 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen which booked their spot in the DFB-Pokal final taking their goal tally to 21 in their last four domestic games. "We now have to keep the concentration levels high for the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. If anyone can beat Real Madrid at the moment, it is Bayern," Rummenigge said.

"The display against Leverkusen was a demonstration of the footballing quality we have in the team at the moment," he said.

