Bayern Munich can only stop Cristiano Ronaldo as a team: Boateng

Jerome Boateng says only a defensive team effort can prevent Cristiano Ronaldo adding to his mind-blowing tally of nine goals in six games against Bayern Munich tomorrow night.



Bayern host Real in a blockbuster Champions League semi-final, first-leg, at the Allianz Arena with Ronaldo in goal-scoring form. The Portugal superstar has scored 15 goals in the Champions League this season, hitting the net in each of Real's 10 games in Europe. "We can only stop Cristiano Ronaldo as a team," Bayern centre-back Boateng said.

"In front of goal, he's like a machine. You can't shut him out completely, he always gets his chances in a game, because of the lines he runs and his excellent timing. Real base their game around him and it's important we give him as little room as possible."

Ronaldo was at his lethal best when Real beat Bayern 6-3 on aggregate in last season's quarter-finals — scoring five of their goals. "There is a no more complete striker than Ronaldo. Left foot, right foot, header — he is in perfect control of everything he does," said Boateng.

