Bayern Munich claims sixth straight Bundesliga title

James Rodriguez. Pic/AFP

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the sixth consecutive season on Saturday as James Rodriguez helped turn the game in their 4-1 comeback victory at Augsburg.

The result means Bayern are German league champions for the 28th time in their history, and it was the sixth year in a row they have won the Bundesliga since their treble-winning season in 2013.

Augsburg took a shock lead through an own goal by Niklas Suele, but the Bavarians roared back as Corentin Tolisso, James — who then assisted Arjen Robben — and Sandro Wagner all scored. The result leaves Bayern 20 points clear with five league games left and underlined their absolute dominance of the Bundesliga. "It's always good (to win a title) — we knew it was going to happen, but we still had to confirm it," said Robben, who has now won the Bundesliga title seven times since joining Bayern in 2009.

