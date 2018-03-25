Bayern Munich in trouble as Thomas Tuchel rejects offer as new coach: Reports

44-year-old coach Thomas Tuchel is said to have informed the Bavarian club that he will be taking over a top club abroad for the next season



Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich are still in search of a head coach to succeed the retiring Jupp Heynckes for the 2018/2019 football season. German media reported that Thomas Tuchel has rejected an offer by the record German champions. The 44-year-old coach is said to have informed the Bavarian club that he will be taking over a top club abroad for the next season, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Berlin-based tabloid "Bild am Sonntag" and the Munich-based "Sueddeutsche Zeitung", the former Borussia Dortmund coach may go to the English Premier League clubs Arsenal or Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain.

At Arsenal, speculation is growing regarding the future of Arsene Wegner, who is said to be leaving after 22 years. Regarding Chelsea, Italian star coach Antonio Conte is supposed to be under fire from club owner Roman Abramowitsch.

While multiple media spoke about the near end of coach Unai Emery at PSG, the London-based Guardian reported that the French capital giants are eyeing Conte as their next coach.

As Bayern announced it will only employ a German-speaking coach, candidates such as Lucien Favre (Nice), Ralph Hasenhuettl (RB Leipzig) and former Bayern Munich professional Nico Kovac (Eintracht Frankfurt) have returned to the spotlight.

Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann spoke about rumours that Bayern have abandoned plans for a native coach and are eyeing Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Sueddeutsche reported about desperate attempts of Bayern's club leaders to convince Tuchel to rethink his decision and start negotiations with FC Bayern.

Tuchel or his management are said to have informed about a near decision about joining a club abroad.

The paper reported that head of the board Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and current coach Jupp Heynckes backed the idea to consider Tuchel as the club's next coach.

The Sueddeutsche reported that Bayern Munich Deputy Chairman Uli Hoeness finally joined in, but the club's attempts came too late. Several media said that the club had decided to start final negotiations with Tuchel by next week and were surprised by the 44-year-old's phone call announcing that he has already agreed on collaboration with a side abroad.

The 1998 Champions League winner Heynckes had informed the club that he will retire after the current season. The 1974 World Champion started his fourth spell with Bayern after Carlo Ancelotti got the sack last autumn. Heynckes called his return after a four-year-long break an act of friendship.

Hoeness, Rummenigge and several squad members such as German international Jerome Boateng and Chilean Arturo Vidal unsuccessfully tried to make Heynckes change his mind.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates