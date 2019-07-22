Bayern Munich ruin Eden Hazard's Real Madrid debut with 3-1 win

football

Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry had given Bundesliga champions Bayern a comfortable 3-0 lead before recent Real Madrid signing Rodrygo grabbed a consolation goal with a brilliant free-kick

Hazard during his Real Madrid debut in Houston on Saturday

Los Angeles: Bayern Munich spoiled Eden Hazard's Real Madrid debut on Saturday, beating the Spaniards 3-1 here in Houston despite 'keeper Sven Ulreich's sending off."



Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry had given Bundesliga champions Bayern a comfortable 3-0 lead before recent Real Madrid signing Rodrygo grabbed a consolation goal with a brilliant free-kick. That followed Ulreich's departure in the 81st for a foul on Brazilian teen Rodrygo. Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy all made their debuts for rebuilding Real Madrid — all coming on at half-time as Zinedine Zidane changed his entire side.



Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng (left) scores against Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup match in Houston. Pic/AFP

Hazard's first outing in a Madrid jersey since his high-priced move from Chelsea had dominated the headlines. But despite getting a starting nod he made little impact. It needed a stellar display from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to keep Real Madrid at bay. And while Real Madrid applied plenty of pressure, Hazard was circumspect, often opting to pass off to his new teammates. The closest the Belgian, 28, came to his first Real Madrid goal was in the 39th minute, when he found space on the left and bent a shot toward the far post only for Neuer to punch it away.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates