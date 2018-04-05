Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski went on cleaning spree, reveals wife Anna

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski's wife says hubby tidied the house after scoring against Dortmund



Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna. Pic/AFP

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's stunning wife Anna, 29, has said her hubby, who is unhappy that he missed out on a double hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 6-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, was on a cleaning spree after reaching home.

"When Robert scored five goals in nine minutes he was not really satisfied and he was complaining that it was possible for him to score a sixth. After that, he started cleaning the floors at home," Anna told British tabloid, The Sun.

Meanwhile their family friend Marek recalled, "After the famous match with Real Madrid when he scored four goals, everybody was extremely excited. But he just came back home and simply asked for some pancakes. He was asking me why I did not turn on the dishwasher."

Lewandowski has scored 35 goals in 38 matches for the Bundesliga champions this season. He is not the first footballer who believes in low-key celebrations. Former England football hero Paul Gascgoine was obsessed with hygiene and cleanliness and English football great David Beckham spoke about how he suffered Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and he would throw a can away than have an odd number in the fridge.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates