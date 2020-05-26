Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Are you ready for 'Der Klassiker'?

May 26, 2020, has one of the most awaited matches between Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern München, with both the teams sharing a competitive past since the inception of Bundesliga league. Matches between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are known as 'Der Klassiker' and is the name assigned in football for any match between these two teams. Since the foundation of the Bundesliga in 1963, they are two of the most successful teams in German football.

Here are some pointers on the history of the two teams and why this is a huge match to look out for:

Bayern Munchen and Borussia Dortmund have 32 Bundesliga titles between them – they are the only two teams to have faced each other in a Champions League final

Bayern joined the league in 1965 whereas Dortmund was already elected to be part of the League in 1962

In the first season that they both were competing together, Dortmund stood second and Bayern took the third position – thus begin the rivalry between the two

This season will mark their 100th game against each other in the Bundesliga

Bayern has won 45 wins against Dortmund’s 24 in their 98 matches against each other

In their first Der Klassiker match, Dortmund won by 2 Goals and Bayern lost a Penalty

Dortmund got relegated in 1971/71 – Bayern won by 11 goals to a mere 1 from Dortmund (This is still a club record for Bayern)

From 1979/80 Bayern was winning titles regularly and in 1994-1996, Dortmund won titles simultaneously in two seasons

