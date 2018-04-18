Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal out for rest of season

Vidal, 30, limped out of training with a knee injury on Sunday and underwent minor surgery on Monday



Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal is out for the rest of the season, Bayern Munich announced a day after confirming the Chile midfielder will miss next week's crunch Champions League semi-final clash at home to holders Real Madrid.

Vidal, 30, limped out of training with a knee injury on Sunday and underwent minor surgery on Monday. Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes had hoped Vidal could be fit for their European clash against Real next Wednesday or the return leg in Madrid on May 1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever