Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer back on pitch after long absence

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer on Tuesday returned to perform running exercises on the pitch at the Bavarian club's sports city, a step toward the goalkeeper's return to play after a long absence due to injury. Neuer underwent surgery for a left foot injury in September and has not returned to the field since, reports Efe.

"The goalkeeper completed two 10-minute sessions under the guidance of fitness and rehabilitation coach Thomas Wilhelmi," Bayern's website reported. "Neuer had another reason to be happy, because the Bayern and Germany No. 1 also celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday," the German club added.

Recently, Neuer said he expected to return to play this season, although neither he nor the medical team could determine the exact time. Germany coach Joachim Low had expressed his confidence that Neuer can be called up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

