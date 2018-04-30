BBC reporter killed in eastern Afghanistan

"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah following an attack earlier on Monday

A BBC reporter was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the broadcaster said, hours after twin blasts in Kabul marked the deadliest day for journalists in the war-torn country since the Taliban's fall in 2001.

"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah following an attack earlier on Monday. The attack took place in Khost province," BBC World Service director Jamie Angus said in a statement.

