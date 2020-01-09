BBL: Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action

Sydney: Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green was Wednesday banned from bowling for three months after being found to have an illegal action.

The 26-year-old was reported by the umpires after Thunder's Twenty20 Big Bash League clash with the Melbourne Stars in Sydney on January 2. Under Cricket Australia protocols, he then underwent testing at the National Cricket Centre, with the results showing an illegal bowling action.

"We'd like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete cooperation and respect," said Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach.

"Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment. "We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed." Green can still be picked as a batsman but withdrew from Wednesday's return showdown against the Stars in Melbourne.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever