BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA, Twitter reacts

Rahul Dravid was to take over as National Cricket Academy head from July 1 but his job at the India Cements caused a delay.

The 'Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid, who is making a name for himself in cricket administration has been made the Head of Cricket by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rahul Dravid cannot hold two posts together, therefore the CoA asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure at the NCA.

India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

"Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," BCCI said in a release.

"Dravid will also work closely with the National men's and women's Head coaches and coaches for India Developmental teams, including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives," the release added.

BCCI did not specify the tenure of the appointment, but Rahul Dravid is set to get a long run to bring his dimensions into the administration of cricket in India.

Stalwarts in the cricket world were left impressed by the news and took to Twitter to express it:

