BCCI approves players' association headed by Kapil Dev

The ICA is not affiliated to Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) and is only open to former men and women cricketers, unlike the players' associations in most countries.

The Board of Cricket Control in India has approved the Indian Cricketers' Association to look after the interest of former players and veterans who have served India in cricket.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI") hereby formally recognises the Indian Cricketers' Association (the "ICA"), a non-profit company limited by guarantee incorporated on July 5, 2019 under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, as the official association for ex-cricketers in India," read an official BCCI notice.

"It is clarified that, until further notice of the BCCI, no entity other than the ICA will be accorded recognition by the BCCI as an association of ex-cricketers," it added.

The functioning of ICA will be independent of BCCI's functioning and the association will have to generate its own funds even though the board will provide some initial grants.

Former Indian cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Shantha Rangaswamy and Kapil Dev will be the directors of the ICA for now until the elections are held.

With inputs from PTI

