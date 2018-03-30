BCCI CEO Rahul Johri urges Bombay HC to appoint administrators for MCA

Johri said that he supported the petitioner Nadim Memon, former MCA Managing Committee member, in his plea to appoint administrators as done by the High Courts in Jammu & Kashmir, Hyderabad and Delhi's cricket associations



The chief executive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rahul Johri urged the Bombay High Court in his affidavit to appoint administrators for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that will ensure implementation of the Lodha Committee report as passed by the Supreme Court in 2016. Johri said that he supported the petitioner Nadim Memon, former MCA Managing Committee member, in his plea to appoint administrators as done by the High Courts in Jammu & Kashmir, Hyderabad and Delhi's cricket associations.

Meanwhile, the petitioner Memon on Wednesday filed an application in the Bombay HC to disallow MCA's office- bearers and the Managing Committee members from availing any complimentary tickets of the forthcoming Indian Premier League matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Memon, in his application, has alleged that the MCA Managing Committee members and office-bearers avail up to 550 complimentary tickets for every IPL match.

Yesterday, in the Managing Committee meeting, MCA decided to hold its Special General Meeting on April 16 or 20 after taking legal opinion. The MCA have to file an affidavit before April 3 about their action plan as far as implementing the Lodha Committee report is concerned and all the financial details of the T20 Mumbai League.

