BCCI clears dues of contracted players

The BCCI has cleared the quarterly dues of all its centrally-contracted cricketers and vowed not to let anyone suffer despite the uncertainty triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has caused financial blowback in other countries. The global economy has been badly hit due to the virus, which has claimed over 95,000 lives so far. Major cricket boards like England and Australia have indicated that players will have to take pay cuts.

"Despite lockdown being announced from March 24, the BCCI was ready for any kind of eventuality. The board clears quarterly installments of central contract payments to its players," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "Plus the match fees of all those who played for India and India 'A' during this period, all these dues were cleared at the end of the financial year," he added.

The England and Australian players have admitted openly that they are bracing up for pay cuts. The announcement of central contracts has been postponed in Australia, while England skipper Joe Root has applied for furlough along with his Yorkshire teammates. A BCCI official said that the Board's financial stability helps in testing times when some of the other boards are struggling to even pay their domestic players.

"One cricket board has put its players on furlough [government assistance scheme]. There are talks about pay cuts everywhere. But I believe BCCI is capable of taking good care of its players as it has been all these years."

