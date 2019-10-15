BCCI CoA recommends changes to conflict of interest rules, voting rights to Ranji cricketers in state assocn

THE Committee of Administrators (CoA) filed it's 11th status report in the Supreme Court on Monday, recommending several modifications to the rules that they observed during their three-year time in managing the BCCI's affairs.

One of the major changes recommended is in the conflict of interest rule and granting ex-Ranji Trophy players voting rights in state associations.

"The CoA, during its tenure, came across various instances where the rules pertaining to conflict of interest have been applied to positions and scenarios which in its view did not warrant such application. Possibly, this was a result of straight-jacketed application of the rules on the basis of certain illustrations given in the conflict rules which seem to cover within its ambit a wide range of scenarios and individuals irrespective of their level of proximity with the BCCI administration. A few of the concerns stemming from such straight-jacketed application include absolute prohibition on former players from occupying multiple posts, prohibition on holding of even two unrelated or remotely-related posts, undue restriction on the current players (not on annual contract with the BCCI) from being gainfully employed even outside the BCCI during off-season," the CoA stated in it's status report.

The CoA has emphasised that while recommending appropriate amendments to the conflict of interest clause after discussing with various stakeholders and experts, the suggestions retains "original character" and "spirit".

As far as membership to former Ranji Trophy cricketers is concerned in state associations, the CoA stated: "The report submitted by the Justice Lodha Committee in its recommendations also noted that players must be included in the management, governance and membership of state associations. In furtherance of the same, it is recommended that all former players who have played in the Ranji Trophy tournament be automatically granted full membership with voting rights by their respective state associations."

The CoA, comprising of Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravindra Thodge, have also suggested a change in the appointment of ombudsman and ethics officer.

Under the current structure, the ombudsman and ethics officer are to be selected and appointed by the BCCI and the state association itself, raising an apprehension that the said complaint may not be dealt with in a manner that is fair, expedient and reasonable.

The CoA, citing the example of Bihar, has observed that in course that certain vested interests in some state associations have managed to remove and replace the ombudsman when faced with orders not in their favour.

To ensure independence of the office of ombudsman and ethics officer, the CoA has recommended "to constitute A committee of former Chief Justice of India (who shall be chairman), one male and one female international cricketer both nominated by the Indian Cricketers' Association.

The CoA also wants aggrieved persons to be allowed to directly file complaints before the ombudsman without the requirement of a reference by the Apex Council.

The CoA is likely to demit office on October 23 after a newly elected body is in place at the BCCI.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates