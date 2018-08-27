Search

BCCI declares Bhuvaneshwar Kumar fit, to play for India A

Aug 27, 2018, 21:59 IST | PTI

Kumar will play against South Africa A on August 29 here as Shreyas Iyer-led India A will battle it out for the third position in the Quadrangular series

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

The BCCI today declared pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit and said he will be a part of India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit and will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series," the BCCI said in a statement. Kumar had aggravated his lower back injury while playing the third India-England ODI match in the UK. He was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing India-England Test series and had to undergo recovery training at the National Cricket Academy here.

Kumar will play against South Africa A on August 29 here as Shreyas Iyer-led India A will battle it out for the third position in the Quadrangular series. India A are already out of the Quadrangular series as they could manage just nine points. They lost to South Africa A today.

India A Squad: Shreyas Iyer(captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu.

