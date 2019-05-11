BCCI ethics officer Justice Jain makes filing complaints tedious

cricket

In a move to counter frivolous/non-genuine complaints, Justice Jain has made the process of filing complaints exhaustive as well as tedious. The complaints filed under the ethics officer are related to breaches in conflict of interest rules.

THE BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer Justice DK Jain has tightened the proceedings for filing complaints to ethics officer henceforth.

However, with the process of filing a complaint being made so stringent, this could also deter people from bringing to light breach of constitutional rules and conflict of interest issues.

In his directions posted on the BCCI website on Saturday, Jain has specified that "Every Complaint before the Ethics Officer, BCCI shall be filed in physical form, comprising of 2 hard copies (first being the Original and the second being the photocopy thereof).

"Such complaints shall be sent, either by post or by hand, to: The Office of the Ethics Officer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, D-Road, Churchgate, Mumbai- 400 020."

Justice Jain further stated: "Any complaint sent to any other address shall not be entertained and

shall be deemed to have never been received. In addition to the above, a scanned copy of the complaint shall be sent to the office of the Ethics Officer at the email ID: ethics.officer@bcci.tv.d. Complaints filed, only by way of an email or by way of whatsapp/sms or such like other electronic modes of communication, without first filing the hard copies thereof in terms of paragraph 1(a) above, or the personal email of either the Ethics Officer, BCCI or any of the officials of the BCCI shall not be entertained."

As part of filing a complaint, the complainant must ensure the following mandatory details of the complainant. The details are as follows: Full name, father’s/husband’s/mother’s name, age, complete postal address along with pin code, mobile and landline telephone numbers, email id, identity and the address proof of the complainant.

The complaint shall also contain the following details of the person against whom the complaint has been filed. The details are as follows: Full name, complete postal address along with pin code, mobile and landline telephone numbers and email id.

Apart from disclosing the source of information, the complaint must also be supported by an affidavit "duly attested/notarized by Oath Commissioner/ Notary Public".

Justice Jain has stated that "any Complaint filed without complying with the practice directions, shall be liable to be rejected summarily, without going into its merits."

Justice Jain's justification for introducing these formalities in filing a complaint is to "devise a mechanism to ensure that only genuine complaints are received and ultimately entertained by the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, which shall also ensure that the same get taken up and decided expeditiously."

