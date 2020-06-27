BCCI GM, Cricket Operations Saba Karim's position under scanner

The BCCI just like any other sporting body around the world has been hurt by the economic hurdles that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. And GM, Cricket Operations Syed Saba Karim's position is under the scanner as there is a thought that he isn't bringing too much to the table.

A senior board executive in the know of developments confirmed that Karim's position is under the scanner as there have been too many issues that have remained unattended which fall under the GM, Cricket Operations' purview. And considering the economic situation, a tough call is likely to be taken soon.

"These are unprecedented times and we are all aware that you really have to think out of the box and you have to be clinical about it. We need to ensure that the we come out of this pandemic with the least amount of damage to the game. We have been holding a lot of discussions amongst the executives and the office bearers have been having their own discussions. In our discussions on the areas that need attention, sadly his contribution has not been up to the mark," he said.

