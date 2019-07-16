BCCI invites fresh applications for Ravi Shastri's job

cricket

The appointment of coaching, strength and conditioning and medical staff will be from September 5, 2019 to November 24, 2021, while the administrative manager will be appointed for a one-year period.

Ravi Shastri

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) displayed intent to change things around by seeking frsh applications for the role of head coach and support staff of the Indian men's cricket team on Tuesday.

The appointment of coaching, strength and conditioning and medical staff will be from September 5, 2019 to November 24, 2021, while the administrative manager will be appointed for a one-year period.

The current coaching staff comprising head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar, who were all given a 45-day contract extension, will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process. Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu captain Sunil Subramanian, who was appointed as team manager in 2017, got an extension as well.

However, all of the current coaching and support staff, including Ravi Shastri can re-apply for their jobs. conditioning staff and physiotherapist Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhat who resigned after India's World Cup campaign ended cannot re-apply for their jobs with the Indian team.

The current coaching staff's extension includes India's tour of West Indies from August 3 to September 3 and India's home series against South Africa.

BCCI will accept applications till 5 pm on July 30.

Ravi Shastri has been under fire by the Indian public for his decisions during the World Cup 2019, including sending MS Dhoni too low in the batting order during India's semifinal defeat to New Zealand.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates