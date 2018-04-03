BCCI is all set for it's first-ever e-auction

The bidding process will be a marked departure from BCCI's conventional closed bid auction model (sealed envelope process) after the Committee of Administrators

Six companies, including conglomerates such as Star, Sony, and Jio along with digital majors Facebook and Google, will bid for media rights for India's bilateral cricket series at home as BCCI is set to conduct its first ever e-auction today in Mumbai.

The bidding process will be a marked departure from BCCI's conventional closed bid auction model (sealed envelope process) after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) felt that the online bidding is far more transparent method for competitive price discovery. The media rights will be for a period of five years from April 2018 to March 2023. The BCCI is selling media rights for three specific categories — the Global TV Rights plus Rest of World (ROW) Digitals Rights package, Indian sub-continent Digital Rights package and Global Consolidated Rights package. India are expected to play 22 Tests, 42 ODIs and 38 Twenty20 Internationals at home in the next five-year cycle.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever