BCCI likely to haul up Karun Nair, Murali Vijay

Karun Nair and Murali Vijay

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is likely to haul up discarded Karun Nair and Murali Vijay and seek an explanation from them about their comments on the "communication policy" of the MSK Prasad-led national selection committee.

It is learnt that both Vijay and Nair have "breached the clause" for the centrally contracted cricketers and it has neither gone down well with the selection committee nor the BCCI brass. "Vijay and Karun didn't exactly do the right thing by speaking on selection policy. That is a breach of central contract," a senior BCCI official said.

