BCCI Media Rights: Day 1 of e-auction stops at Rs 4,442 crore

The BCCI is set for another windfall as Star, Sony and Jio engaged in a bidding war for the Global Consolidated Media Rights (GCR) for the 2018-2023 cycle of India's home bilateral series, which is currently valued at Rs.4,442 crore, after the end of the opening day of the first ever e-auction.

The current valuation is already 15 per cent more than Star TV's erstwhile record bid of R3,851cr in 2012.

The GCR comprises worldwide TV broadcast rights as well as digital rights for 102 matches (across three formats) that India will play at home in the next five years. The e-auction will continue from 11am today.

