BCCI member: We'll get things back on track post CoA rule

The joy of taking charge of cricket affairs after three years was palpable yesterday on the eve of the BCCI's general body meeting.

Some prominent members of the old guard BCCI guard along with some new faces greeted each other with a lot of enthusiasm in the lobby of a five-star hotel at Nariman Point. "The system of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators [CoA] will now be over. Slowly and steadily we will get things back on track," said a member.

CoA chief Vinod Rai clarified that yesterday's meeting was not an Annual General Meeting. There are just two items on the agenda for the meeting — passing the accounts from 2016 and announce the newly-elected officebearers and Apex Council members. It is expected that BCCI-president elect Sourav Ganguly will immediately decide upon calling a BCCI Special General Meeting to finalise various appointments. Ganguly yesterday spent close to three hours at the BCCI office. He first met the CoA before meeting BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and other professionals in the new set up.

