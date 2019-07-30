BCCI officials question Rahul Johri's US travel plan

cricket

Rahul Johri

New Delhi: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is set to head to the US along with the Indian team for the start of the West Indies tour and the supposed reason given is discussion of future tours with the West Indies Cricket Board. But board officials are surprised by the turn of event considering that the CEO met the officials recently in the ICC annual conference in London just after the World Cup ended.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) have gone out of their way to coddle the CEO. "The CoA has gone out of its way to coddle the CEO for reasons best known to them. Three examples stand out. First is the manner in which the sexual harassment matter was dealt with. Second is the reported payment of about R5 crore to the CEO as a sort of a bonus despite him having not met the criteria for this and third is the permissions for his indiscriminate travel.

"Now he is travelling to the US while there doesn't seem to be a proper reason for this travel. It is learnt that he isn't travelling alone and that he is accompanied by other staff. We thought the ICC Annual Conference was already over," the official pointed.

