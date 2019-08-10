BCCI questions Shashank Manohar's position in tax battle with ICC

cricket

BCCI office bearers have questioned how Manohar having been at the helm of affairs in the board at that time decide to turn his back on India

Shashank Manohar

New Delhi: The Shashank Manohar-led ICC has warned the BCCI that it will deduct a part of the BCCI's annual revenue share if it doesn't get tax exemption for the 2016 World T20 that was held in the country.

BCCI office bearers have questioned how Manohar having been at the helm of affairs in the board at that time decide to turn his back on India. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official pointed out that it was Manohar who was the board president when the World T20 was played in the country in 2016 and having been well aware of the way the tax policy works in India, it was abysmal that the now ICC Chairman has decided to push the Indian board's back against the wall. "Shashank knows the facts better than the other ICC people because he himself was the BCCI president during the T20 World Cup and took all the financial decisions," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever