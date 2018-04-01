BCCI secy refuses to sign new ACU chief's appointment letter

BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary's proposal to give General Manager (Administration) Prof Ratnakar Shetty extension was also turned down by the SC-appointed two-member committee on Saturday



Vinod Rai

The turf war in the BCCI got uglier as Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by Vinod Rai, on Saturday cleared new Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajit Singh's appointment despite acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary refusing to sign the contract letter.

Chaudhary's proposal to give General Manager (Administration) Prof Ratnakar Shetty extension was also turned down by the SC-appointed two-member committee on Saturday. It is learnt that CoA waited for the acting secretary Amitabh to sign Singh's appointment letter but he refused to sign. With former Delhi top cop Neeraj Kumar's tenure ending on March 31, the CoA were forced to clear the appointment of Singh for the new financial year.

Kumar will however assist him for two months during IPL for smooth transition.

