BCCI slams report claiming CoA asked Virat Kohli to be humble

According to the report, the CoA had told Kohli "to conduct himself with humility on the tour of Australia."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday dismissed a report in a tabloid stating that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had asked India captain Virat Kohli to stay humble in Australia. According to the report, the CoA had told Kohli "to conduct himself with humility on the tour of Australia."

However, the Indian cricket board rubbished the report, calling it "baseless". "There has been a report in the media by a Mumbai based tabloid dated November 17, 2018 with the headline "Be Humble: Virat Kohli gets a CoA memo".

The report stated that India Captain Virat Kohli has been sent a memo by the CoA to conduct himself with "humility". Contrary to the media report, the BCCI after consulting with the team management would like to rubbish the report and classify it as baseless," BCCI said in a media release.

