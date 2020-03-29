BCCI state units urged to donate to PM relief fund

The BCCI and its state associations have decided to contribute a total of Rs 51 crore to the relief fund set up by the Indian government to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has decided that the Indian cricket board will donate R35 crore. The BCCI has urged all state associations to pledge Rs 50 lakh each to the central government's kitty. The Mumbai Cricket Asociation has already pledged Rs 50 lakh for the Maharashtra CM's relief fund.

In a statement on Saturday, the BCCI said: "Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the BCCI along with the affiliated state associations announced to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to contribute towards strengthening the nation's disaster management capacities."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates