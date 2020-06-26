BCCI tells Pakistan: Give us no terror guarantee

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan saying that the board has asked for written assurance from the ICC that there will not be any visa related issues from the Indian government when the team comes to play the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup in India, the BCCI has asked for a 'no terror attack' guarantee from the PCB.

A BCCI official said that while the ICC rules clearly state that there should be no governmental interference in the running of the game, the same also applies for cricket boards and they shouldn't interfere in the running of the government. The official then asked the PCB to provide a written guarantee that there will be no hostility at the border before asking for visa-related assurance from the Indian cricket board.

"Can the PCB give an assurance in writing that the Pakistan government would ensure that no illegal incursions into India takes place from the Pakistani side or that there's no violation of the cease-fire or that no act of terror takes place on Indian soil originating in Pakistan or that no repeat of Pulwama-type incident takes place? "The ICC mandates that there should be no interference of governments in the administration of the game and the corollary would be that a sports body doesn't attempt to interfere with how a government functions. It's time the PCB realises that and stops acting like an agent for an individual in the ICC who is known to work against the interest of India. All I would say is that India is a wonderful country and acts in the most balanced way," the official pointed.

Wasim in an interview on the YouTube Channel Cricket Baaz said: "We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from the BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India." He also said that many Pakistan squads for different sports were not given clearance by the Indian government to play in recent times.

The statement from Wasim doesn't hold much weight as the Indian government had already solved the issue with regards to granting visas to athletes from different countries in case of multi-nation sporting events in June 2019.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever