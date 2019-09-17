BCCI to give cash rewards to physically challenged team

More than a month after India’s physically challenged cricket team clinched the T20 World Cricket Series in England, the BCCI yesterday decided to award cash prizes to the 17 members who participated in the tournament.

During a meeting of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) yesterday in New Delhi, the Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel unanimously agreed to give cash rewards to the players. The amount every player would get will be ascertained by BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri in a few days.

Ravi Chauhan, the secretary of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged (AICAPC), who has been following up with the BCCI to felicitate and reward the World Series-winning team, was delighted. " It is a fantastic gesture from the BCCI. First, they gave us the permission for the tournament on an ad- hoc basis, and now they have decided to reward the players. It is a recognition of their hard work. We would like to thank the CoA for this gesture," Chauhan told mid- day yesterday.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that non- compliant state units like Tamil Nadu and Haryana risk losing their voting rights in the BCCI but their cricketing activities will not be affected, COA chief Vinod Rai said. Besides Tamil Nadu and Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand remain non- compliant.

"It is up to them ( if they don’t want to be part of the BCCI AGM). The deadline is already over. We are going ahead with the elections on September 28 and October 22. Whichever association has not complied, we will ensure their cricketing activities are not affected," said Rai.

Yesterday, the CoA also issued a fresh advisory on the 9 9 years disqualification rule and cooling-off period providing an exhaustive 10- point clarification in the context of eligibility of representatives to contest in the upcoming BCCI elections.

