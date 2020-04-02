BCCI treasurer: No talks about pay cut

Sportspersons being asked to take pay cuts have been making news ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus brought the world to a standstill. But BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has made it clear that there is no such thought process at present when it comes to the salary of the Indian cricketers. Speaking to IANS, Dhumal made it clear that there have been no such discussions and while the setback from the pandemic will be huge, salary cut isn't in the mind of the board. "No, we have not spoken about this [pay cut].

Whatever the steps after this setback, it will be taken judiciously and keeping the interest of all people in mind. Any step taken needs to be thought out and right now we haven't even thought about it. Obviously this is a big setback, but we will go about this in a way that nobody gets affected. These things can be discussed once things settle down," he said.

Players' wages have been cut in recent times and even a club like Barcelona had to ask its football stars to take a wage cut leading to reports that the likes of Lionel Messi weren't too happy with the decision.

But Messi came out and cleared the air. "First of all, we would like to clarify that we have always been willing to accept a wage cut, because we understand perfectly that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first to help the club when we have been asked to," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever