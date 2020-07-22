BCCI vs Bihar Cricket Association: Supreme Court to hear matter today

The BCCI versus Bihar Cricket Association matter is set to be heard in the Supreme Court today by the bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao. A BCCI functionary said that few applications have been pending in front of the Supreme Court and they would be heard. "The matter has been listed for Wednesday and there are some applications which are pending," the functionary said.

The newly-registered constitution of the BCCI deems it necessary for the Indian cricket board to approach the Apex Court for any amendment.

A functionary said that the SC is seized with matters of great national importance at all times and it is understandable that a sport cannot be a priority. In situations where an amendment is required to be carried out on account of exigencies or challenges, it becomes difficult for the organisation and the game may lose out.

