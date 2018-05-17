BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Five-man selection panel to return?

Gopal Subramaniam, however, urged the court to go back to the five-selector policy instead of three as per the Lodha Committee report



Representational picture

Gopal Subramaniam, the amicus curiae (friend of the court), has batted for the implementation of one-state, one-vote, cooling off period and total tenure of office-bearers in his comments on the draft constitution of the BCCI submitted to the Supreme Court (SC).



The apex court will take up the matter on July 5 for a final decision on the legal tussle to implement the reforms. Subramaniam, however, urged the court to go back to the five-selector policy instead of three as per the Lodha Committee report. Regarding the contentious one-state, one-vote recommendation, the amicus curiae wants the SC to make an exception for Railways.



"Railways field at least 90 per cent of their members for the women's national team. A question arises whether Railways must be given a full membership. In view of the security of employment of the players from Railways, it appears necessary to consider this as an exception," the Amicus said, and stressed that the representative from the Railways must be amongst former Railways cricketers and not a person nominated by the government. With regards to Services, Universities, National Cricket Club, Cricket Club of India and the state associations in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the amicus curiae did not deem any changes to the one-state, one-vote policy.

Also Read: Ganguly To BCCI: Lodha Recommendations Not Implemented Due To Time Constraints

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates