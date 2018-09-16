BCCI yet to ask CA for more tour ties

cricket

Ravi Shastri had told a website in an interview that he had already requested the BCCI for a 'couple' of warm-up games in Australia before the Test series

Ravi Shastri

Amidst India's disappointing 1-4 loss to England earlier this week India coach Ravi Shastri had declared that it would be beneficial for the team to play additional warm-up matches ahead of the four-Test match series against Australia later this year.

Shastri had told ESPN Cricinfo in an interview that he had already requested the BCCI for a 'couple' of warm-up games in Australia before the Test series. As per the current schedule, India are scheduled to play a solitary three-day tour match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground from November 29 to December 1 with the first Test commencing on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Cricket Australia, however, said that they have not received any formal intimation from the Indian cricket board. "We are happy to discuss options with the BCCI, but we have not received any formal notification to increase the number of tour matches prior to their series commencing in Australia," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told mid-day on Saturday.

