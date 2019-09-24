BCCI's Committee of Administration seek Supreme Court clarity on ruling

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to handle the affairs of the BCCI yesterday sought clarification from the apex court regarding its September 20 judgment.



The order copy had stated that the disqualification rule will only be applicable to office-bearers, which effectively diluted the purpose of the Justice Lodha Committee reforms. The SC also allowed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to elect an Assistant Secretary, thus creating a new post.

The BCCI CoA yesterday sought clarification stating: "It is humbly submitted that the direction is erroneously construed in such a manner so as to override the principal judgment dated 18th July, 2016 and 9th August, 2018."

A BCCI official told mid-day: "It was important to sought clarification as the order is being construed differently. The disqualification rule is a very important part of the Justice Lodha reforms. The order has also created a new post for a state association. That is why clarification is soughted."

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court yesterday allowed the Mumbai Cricket Association to amend the constitution which was registered by the two-member CoA.

The MCA, which is likely to go to polls by the second week of October, will now have a 17-member Apex Council instead of nine after the Amicus Curiae and BCCI CoA gave them the green signal.

