BCCI's gift to Virat Kohli and boys - Rs 15 lakh cash per Test match!

cricket

Virat Kohli and Co. defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series Down Under, ending India's 71-year wait for the achievement

In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 India's captain Virat Kohli (R) gestures as the India team celebrates their series win on the fifth day of the fourth and final cricket Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. - While Virat Kohli's historic success in Australia has been greeted with jubilation in India, it has also sparked a feverish debate: is he even better than the nation's cricket god Sachin Tendulkar? Pic/AFP

The BCCI yesterday announced cash awards of Rs 15 lakhs per match for each of the playing eleven that featured in India's maiden Test series win on Australian soil.

Virat Kohli and Co. defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series Down Under, ending India's 71-year wait for the achievement. Congratulated the team, the BCCI also announced cash awards for all the reserve players, as well as the members of the support staff.

"The bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable: which is R15 lakh per match for playing XI and R7.5 lakh per match for the reserve players," the BCCI said in a release.

The coaches will be awarded with Rs 25 lakh each, while the non-coaching support staff will receive bonuses which will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee.

