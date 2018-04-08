BCL was fun and a good exercise routine for Shikha Singh Shah

Shikha Singh Shah, who played for Mumbai Tigers in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL, says that she loved being part of the tournament



Shikha Singh Shah

Actor Shikha Singh Shah, who played for Mumbai Tigers in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL, says that she loved being part of the tournament. The actor adds that it was fun being part of her team. "It was fun and a good exercise routine for me. Mumbai Tigers is a good team and the best part is that every team member is crazy which makes it all the more fun," she says.

The actor adds that as she was also doing a show produced by Balaji, Ekta's production house, she managed to balance both the projects. "Thankfully, I was doing a Balaji show, so adjusting wasn't that much a problem as the production is very understanding. But I've heard that other actors faced problems and were threatened by their producers that don't play in BCL because it would affect their performance for their show, as we tend to get tired or hurt sometimes," she says.

She adds, "We tried to practice at lease two house every day as we needed to get into form. Also, the ball that is used is very light, so we needed to play with it before the tournament began."

Shikha's association with cricket goes way back. "My love for cricket started in my childhood when I used to play with my brother and his gang at our place. Since then, I've been playing and I love any form of sports. I believe in staying outdoors rather than in indoors," she says. Meanwhile, she says that it was fun working with Anand. "Such fun concepts come from people who are fun themselves. Andy is super fun and a very chilled out guy," she says.

