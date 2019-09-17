BCom graduate-turned serial conman arrested in Kalyan

A special squad of the Kalyan police has arrested a serial criminal who conned bank customers on the pretext of helping them either count cash or identify fake currency notes. Mukesh Menon, who targeted people outside banks and ATM booths, is facing charges of fraud in more than 100 cases.

The 40-year-old commerce graduate entered the world of crime more than seven years ago, when he used to make several visits to banks in search of a job. Menon started conning people during these visits and slowly became addicted to making easy money. He then quit his job hunt, and since then has committed more than 100 felonies across city and in Gujarat, too.

Menon would approach bank customers target those who had withdrawn cash from the ATM, claiming that the machine was giving fake notes. He would offer to help identify them and quickly vanish with the cash.

The Kalyan police team began a hunt for Menon after several cases of cheating were reported in Mahatma Phule and Dombivli areas between July and August. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare formed a special squad and based on a tip-off that Menon had planned to loot an HDFC ATM at Santoshi Mata Road, laid a trap on August 31.

"Based on the information, we were waiting for a car when a jeep arrived at the location. Inspector Amol Gore signalled him to stop, but he continued driving and almost ran him over. We immediately took Gore to a hospital, and began searching for the accused and their vehicle." Gore sustained neck and leg injuries. "Finally, on Sunday, our team arrested Menon. He used to stay at Vasind," Pansare said.

100

No. of fraud cases filed against him

